Target warehouse would harm Hampton Ponds residents, environment (Letters)

On Aug. 16 at 7 p.m., the Westfield Planning Board is going to decide if Target Corporation should be allowed to build a 565,000 square foot distribution warehouse on North Road. The facility will have parking for over 500 cars and over 400 tractor-trailer trucks. Westfield city government has long been aware of the truck traffic concerns in the north end of town, to the extent that the City Council only three years ago was discussing a moratorium on additional trucking businesses. Westfield is working on its Master Plan, and we have been told that eliminating any future increased truck traffic in this neighborhood is a key component thereof.

Many trucking terminals and distribution centers have been built over the last few years, and expansion allowed of others, which has increased commercial truck traffic in our part of the city. Much of this increased car/truck traffic travels within 10 feet of the waters of two of our ponds. Diesel truck traffic dramatically increases noise and air pollution levels where people reside. More traffic means more vehicle pollution runoff and salt running into our water. More diesel traffic means worse air quality. The traffic congestion is already an issue, with daily traffic jams on North Road and multiple fatalities over the last few years, and as recently as last week.

This problem will only be exacerbated with added vehicles and traffic. The proposed project also sits on the Barnes Aquifer, and we are concerned over long-term impacts to our drinking water. A resource which must be protected!