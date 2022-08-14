The Apprentice winner shares how £250k was spent and ‘most important thing’ for success

This year, she was crowed The Apprentice winner after proposing her dessert business to Lord Sugar. Harpreet was able to win him over and secure investment into her company Oh So Yum.
Ms Kaur spoke exclusively with Express.co.uk on what she has used the investment for, and how budding entrepreneurs can ensure success, just as she did.
She explained the funding has mainly gone towards two goals: growing her business and e-commerce.
She said: “I am currently sat in my new Bradford store right now. It will be the third store I will have under my Oh So Yum umbrella.
“This is the one Lord Sugar has helped fund and invest. Really excited to open.
“It’s going to be the flagship store and it’s going to be really cool experience for guests to come to, and we’re setting up an event space that people can book too and have privately which I don’t think many dessert parlours have.
“The other area that he mainly invested in was the e-commerce side of the business. Yes I have stores in West Yorkshire but we want to be able to deliver desserts to anyone in the UK, and he has really helped enable that happen by funding the nationwide delivery service of the business.”
Ms Kaur explained she has created a range of desserts which can be posted out which are “really unique”.
Her most unique products are brookies (brownie-cookies), cookie cups and pies.
Ms Kaur was one of the favourites to win The Apprentice from the beginning with her no-nonsense leadership style and determination to get the job done.
She impressively won eight out of the 10 tasks with two of them leading the way as project manager.
How can I succeed and secure funding?
Ms Kaur described that since winning the show, she has found that there is an added pressure from fans who look up to her and admire her entrepreneurial skills.
She shared her three tips are for succeeding in business.
1 Going digital
Ms Kaur explained entrepreneurs should look at their business and think “How can I put this online, and in how many different sales platforms?”
She said: “During the pandemic we had to close the stores which was a really difficult time us.
“We hit the local delivery market and parters like just eat, uberEats and we had our own app so people could order online.
“I realised I need to be able to deliver my business to anyone, any place at any time.
“As the world changes, and consumer trends change, everything is going digital. So have a look at your business and make sure you’re maximising all the opportunity online.”
2 Network
Ms Kaur explained in the past she did not see the value of networking however she has now acknowledged the benefits and believes everyone needs to take advantage of this tool to help them grow their business.
She continued: “Use everyone you interact with as a networking opportunity.
“Find out about them and what they do for a living. Is there something they do that you could help each other?
“Even if they give you that one golden nugget that just inspires you and sparks off another idea. So every interaction you have if you want to make it in business use it as an opportunity to grow to learn and to network. Just never stop learning.”
3 Mindset
Ms Kaur explained “the most important” thing for entrepreneurs is their mindset if they want to succeed.
She suggested people work on their mindset and build it.
She said: “Nurture yourself, invest in yourself, educate yourself because as you grow, you progress, so will your business.”
Harpreet Kaur is working with Simply Business, one of the UK’s largest providers of small business insurance, as a judge on their Business Boost campaign. One lucky entrepreneur will have the chance to win £25,000 to support their business. People can find out more on their website.
