The Apprentice winner shares how £250k was spent and ‘most important thing’ for success

This year, she was crowed The Apprentice winner after proposing her dessert business to Lord Sugar. Harpreet was able to win him over and secure investment into her company Oh So Yum.

Ms Kaur spoke exclusively with Express.co.uk on what she has used the investment for, and how budding entrepreneurs can ensure success, just as she did.

She explained the funding has mainly gone towards two goals: growing her business and e-commerce.

She said: “I am currently sat in my new Bradford store right now. It will be the third store I will have under my Oh So Yum umbrella.

“This is the one Lord Sugar has helped fund and invest. Really excited to open.

READ MORE: National Insurance: Low income Britons to get just 76p more a month with Liz Truss as PM