Categories
Business

The Who’s Pete Townshend Called 1 Beatles Album ‘Inconclusive’

TL;DR:

  • The Who’s Pete Townshend had some criticisms of The Beatles’ Magical Mystery Tour soundtrack.
  • He had issues with the film Magical Mystery Tour as well.
  • The Magical Mystery Tour album performed differently in the United States and the United Kingdom.
The Beatles’ Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, John Lennon, and George Harrison standing
The Beatles’ Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, John Lennon, and George Harrison | John Pratt/Keystone/Getty Images

The Who’s Pete Townshend has some mixed things to say about the soundtrack of The BeatlesMagical Mystery Tour. He called the album “inconclusive,” comparing it to one of The Who’s albums. In addition, Townshend said the movie Magical Mystery Tour was similar to one of The Beach Boys’ albums.

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.