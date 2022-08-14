The Who’s Pete Townshend Called 1 Beatles Album ‘Inconclusive’

TL;DR:

The Who’s Pete Townshend had some criticisms of The Beatles’ Magical Mystery Tour soundtrack.

He had issues with the film Magical Mystery Tour as well.

The Magical Mystery Tour album performed differently in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The Beatles’ Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, John Lennon, and George Harrison | John Pratt/Keystone/Getty Images

The Who’s Pete Townshend has some mixed things to say about the soundtrack of The Beatles‘ Magical Mystery Tour. He called the album “inconclusive,” comparing it to one of The Who’s albums. In addition, Townshend said the movie Magical Mystery Tour was similar to one of The Beach Boys’ albums.

Pete Townshend compared The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ to The Who’s ‘The Who Sell Out’

In his 2012 book Who I Am: A Memoir, Townshend discussed the album The Who Sell Out. “The record company had to wait until December to get clearances for the commercial brands mentioned on The Who Sell Out,” he wrote. “Despite its ambition, some poor material — songs that lacked teeth — was included in the half-cooked package.”

Townshend compared the album to Magical Mystery Tour. “Like The Beatles’ Magical Mystery Tour, our album seemed potentially brilliant but ultimately inconclusive,” he opined. “When it was finally released. [The Who Sell Out] was The Who’s slowest-selling record in the U.K. so far.” Townshend felt his band “neglected” their U.K. fans with The Who Sell Out.