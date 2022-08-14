Tom Daley says ‘Britain is the reason’ for homophobia across Commonwealth ‘Learn history!’

To make a change, Tom wants schools to improve their teaching of anti-LGBTQ+ laws, as well as colonialism and black history.

In making the documentary, Tom spent four years travelling to “some of the Commonwealth’s most homophobic countries” to investigate how some gay athletes “live in fear of horrific brutality inside the countries they represent”.

In a haunting synopsis, the BBC explains that some countries still impose punishments including whipping, life imprisonment and death.

It also states that it is illegal to be gay in over half of the 56 member states of the Commonwealth.