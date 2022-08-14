Truesdale green lights first new neighborhood in 16 years

Adam Rollins, Staff Writer

Truesdale city leaders were relatively nonchalant last week as they gave preliminary support to a housing development that represents a big expansion for the small town.

The city’s Board of Aldermen voted 3-0 (with Alderman Joe Brooks absent) on July 13 to grant preliminary approval to a 40-acre, 200-home subdivision along Veterans Memorial Parkway, just west of Faith Christian Family Church. The development is proposed by T.R. Hughes Homes.

This is the first residential expansion approved by the city of Truesdale in 16 years. The last new neighborhood platted in the town of about 900 people is Heritage Hills, which received approval in 2006, said City Clerk Elsa Smith-Fernandez.

Preliminary lot plans for the development submitted to the city show several different sizes of lots, with larger properties circling the perimeter and more densely packed homes in the interior. If that layout receives approval from the city, clearing for construction could begin this year.

T.R. Hughes representative Shawn Luesse said tree clearing can’t begin until November because of endangered migratory bats that roost in the area during warm weather.

Alderman Mike Thomas asked how quickly the project might progress, considering signs of an upcoming slowing housing market.

“Obviously things are slowing down. But we are committed to the project,” replied Luesse. “We anticipate that we’re going to move forward with the clearing in November.”

Building 200 new homes would be a significant population influx for Truesdale. Assuming an average of 2.5 people per household, this one neighborhood could grow Truesdale’s population by almost 50 percent.

One factor enabling T.R. Hughes to plan so many homes is the dense layout of lots planned in the area’s center. The homes would be so close together that T.R. Hughes is asking aldermen to waive the city’s normal lot size requirement for houses.

Aldermen indicated that they’re willing to grant the request for a subdivision that’s well planned to accommodate such a layout.

However, Alderman Thomas, who lives in the adjacent Heritage Hills subdivision, said his neighbors still have some questions and concerns about what’s about to crop up next door.

“I think right before you start construction, we’ll try to have a meeting with property owners just to ease their concerns,” Thomas told the developers, who agreed with the suggestion.