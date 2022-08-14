What is the plan if NZ’s relationship with China goes south?

Simon Draper is the executive director of the Asia New Zealand Foundation Te Whītau Tūhono.

OPINION: It is a privilege to write these fortnightly columns on business in Asia and New Zealand’s relationships in the region.

The sheer vastness, diversity and speed of change in Asia makes for an endlessly fascinating list of topics and countries to cover, whether it’s social enterprises in Indonesia, tech developments in Korea, or the opportunities New Zealand has with India.

But despite the variety of topics, the one that business and wider New Zealand keep coming back to is China.

The Asia New Zealand Foundation’s research tells us that the first word New Zealanders associate with Asia is China. Given the rapid growth in the commercial relationship with China over the past two decades, it is no wonder it is front and centre for many New Zealanders.

China was again the centre of attention in Auckland earlier this month with the annual China Business Summit. The event attracted a strong turnout from businesses around New Zealand, as well as important speeches from the prime minister, minister for trade and export growth, Chinese ambassador and other luminaries.

Kudos to the organisers for trying to bring several hundred people together during Covid, as the stress of hosting large events is significantly higher these days. But the simple joy of meeting face-to-face after the disruption of the past few years was also evident to those attending.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Some attendees thought Jacinda Ardern had ‘stepped back’ from her earlier comments on China.

I was struck by the various post-delivery dissections of the speeches given. Businesspeople expressed they were pleased that the prime minister’s rhetoric seemed to have ‘stepped back’ from her earlier comments – perhaps a reflection of the fact that the two countries are this year recognising their 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Others, however, judged it was the business community that had caught up with some of the concerns the Government had. Either way, there was definitely a sense on both sides that there was no stepping back from the relationship. The key question was how to manage it.

My take is that the business community and officialdom probably remain as distant as they were at the last summit over approaches to the China relationship, but this distance is more accepted now.

We were reminded by Australian expert Allan Gyngell that across the Tasman the debate around the relationship with China is now a securitised one, where fewer voices are heard for fear of being branded either a China appeaser or a warmonger, with little in between.

The core messages delivered at the conference were the same as previously. Business speakers made it clear China was an excellent market for them with enormous prospects. Any negative changes to their China access due to relationship issues would flow through and hurt not just them but their employees, and ultimately government coffers, in a significant way.

For the Government, it can say it’s made clear the risks of having your business eggs in one (China) basket. Should something go wrong in the relationship, businesses have been forewarned.

SUPPLIED Simon Draper: “From government, it would be useful to hear what is being done to minimise the chances of any tensions with China.”

This strikes me as not particularly satisfactory for New Zealanders, particularly if both parties feel they have conveyed the key messages and thus their job is done. The stakes are too high, not only for individual livelihoods but also ultimately for the country to pay for things New Zealanders need, like health, education and social welfare.

It would be useful to hear from businesses that they are considering contingency plans if, for reasons no one can predict, China becomes a harder market for New Zealand to access.

Have businesses been swapping notes with their Australian counterparts, or Korean or Norwegian colleagues who have abruptly found the China market closed to them in the past? What support, if any, could they expect from the Government? Would they help each other? What is the plan?

From government, it would be useful to hear what is being done to minimise the chances of any tensions with China.

Apart from some future ministerial visit, what initiatives are there to build positive relationships with key Chinese decision-makers? Are there specific areas where we are working with China internationally, perhaps in climate change, fishing or subsidy reform?

What is being done to ensure our dairy, wood and meat products can access other profitable markets should the main one close suddenly?

How are we investing in the relationship with China in practical and new ways beyond wordsmithing? How do we get ahead of the relationship curve so that our various responses to, say, Taiwan or military exercises don’t look like a game of whack-a-mole?

Now, no doubt someone is thinking these things through in the various businesses and government departments engaged with China, but the absence of much public discussion means there is a vacuum.

Of course, nature abhors a vacuum and will fill it, often with mischief and disinformation.

My sense was that people left the China Business Summit pretty satisfied their key messages had been delivered. I left, though, thinking that the gap between primarily Auckland and Wellington remained as large as ever – and ultimately that is not a good thing.