Windows ‘serve no purpose’ on planes – ‘the real reason’ why they are installed

Sitting next to the window on a plane is one of the best parts of the journey for many travellers, but is there a reason why it’s there in the first place? According to experts, having windows on planes is pointless – but for one reason.

In a thread on social question-and-answer website Quora, a user asked an interesting question about planes.

They said: “Why are the windows in airplanes spaced differently than the seats?”(sic)

This was debated by pilots and engineers, who all said the same thing: planes don’t need windows.

They are there simply for the comfort of the passengers and do not add any benefit to the structure of the plane at all.

