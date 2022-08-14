Wordle 422 HINTS for August 15: Struggling with Wordle today? Clues to help find answer

If you’re a fan of Wordle and have been playing since the early days, then chances are you’ve built up quite the winning streak. If you want to keep your winning streak alive, then you’ve come to the right place, because Express Online has once again put together a selection of spoiler-free hints to give you a helping hand. Wordle 422 is another tricky one, so head to the bottom of the page for those all-important clues for the August 15 puzzle. Good luck!
Perfect for playing over breakfast or during your lunch break, Wordle tasks players with figuring out a five letter word in just six guesses.
To master Wordle and solve those daily puzzles, you’ll need to pay close attention to the colour of the tiles after each guess.
If the letter tile turns grey, the letter does not appear in the word you are guessing. If the tile turns yellow, the letter you guessed is in the word, just not in the correct position. If the tile turns green, the letter is in the word and in the right place.
The app keeps track of your statistics, showing the number of correct answers you’ve managed, as well as your winning streak.
If you fail to solve the puzzle, then you’ll have to wait until the next day for a new Wordle to be released. You’ll also lose the winning streak you worked so hard to build up.
Read on for some general Wordle tips, followed by three specific clues for Wordle 422 on August 15…
General Wordle tips and tricks…
• Don’t use the same letter twice in your opening guess.
• Try to use a couple of vowels in your first guess, particularly ‘A’ and ‘E’.
• Avoid letters such as ‘X’, ‘Z’ and ‘Q’ until later on, when you have a better idea what the answer is.
• ‘RAISE’ is a good word to start with, while ‘TOUCH’ is a decent second guess.
• Check out the daily hints provided by Express Online below…
Wordle 422 hints and clues for August 15…
1. Wordle 422 starts with the letter P.
2. Wordle 422 contains two vowels.
3. A card game.
Source link