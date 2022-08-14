Wordle 422 HINTS for August 15: Struggling with Wordle today? Clues to help find answer

If you’re a fan of Wordle and have been playing since the early days, then chances are you’ve built up quite the winning streak. If you want to keep your winning streak alive, then you’ve come to the right place, because Express Online has once again put together a selection of spoiler-free hints to give you a helping hand. Wordle 422 is another tricky one, so head to the bottom of the page for those all-important clues for the August 15 puzzle. Good luck!

Perfect for playing over breakfast or during your lunch break, Wordle tasks players with figuring out a five letter word in just six guesses.

To master Wordle and solve those daily puzzles, you’ll need to pay close attention to the colour of the tiles after each guess.

If the letter tile turns grey, the letter does not appear in the word you are guessing. If the tile turns yellow, the letter you guessed is in the word, just not in the correct position. If the tile turns green, the letter is in the word and in the right place.

The app keeps track of your statistics, showing the number of correct answers you’ve managed, as well as your winning streak.

If you fail to solve the puzzle, then you’ll have to wait until the next day for a new Wordle to be released. You’ll also lose the winning streak you worked so hard to build up.

Read on for some general Wordle tips, followed by three specific clues for Wordle 422 on August 15…