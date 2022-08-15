Ben Whittaker to face Peter Nosic on Anthony Joshua-Oleksankr Usyk undercard

Fresh from his incredible debut, rising British boxing superstar Ben Whittaker returns to the ring for his second fight this weekend as he faces a former foe in Peter Nosic in Saudi Arabia.

The Team GB Olympic silver medallist had everybody talking when he began his professional career in blistering fashion in Bournemouth just three weeks ago.

In a dazzling display, ‘B£NZO’ – who is also known as ‘The Surgeon’ – showed why many believe he is destined for world title glory as he blasted away Greg O’Neill with a devastating second-round stoppage.

Trained by SugarHill Steward, the 25-year-old matched his impressive in-ring prowess with an entertaining combination of bravado and showboating to immediately get fight fans excited about him.

And they won’t have to wait long for his next outing with the Tokyo 2020 Olympics hero now confirmed for a fight in front of 35,000 at the King Abdullah Sports City on Saturday’s Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk undercard.

Birmingham light-heavyweight Whittaker will go toe-to-toe with unbeaten Croatian boxer Nosic (6-0, 3 KOs) in a six-round contest as part of an action-packed undercard before the main card airs live and exclusively on Sky Sports Box Office.

Nosic boasts a 50 per cent knockout record since turning pro back in June 2021.

The 23-year-old and Whittaker are no strangers. On his amateur debut in 2015, the Croatian was stopped inside round two by the Brit – and Whittaker will be determined to repeat that feat in Jeddah.

BOXXER CEO and founder Ben Shalom said: “It’s great to have Ben back out so quickly on such a big show.

“His debut in Bournemouth was very impressive and we’re looking forward to a massive future.

“I’m sure we will see another entertaining performance in Jeddah and we look forward to seeing him boxing again on home soil very soon.”

Watch Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua live on Sky Sports Box Office on August 20; Joshua attempts to become a three-time world champion by reclaiming the IBF, WBO and WBA titles he lost to Usyk last year