Better Call Saul season 6, episode 13 release time: What time is Saul Gone out?

Speaking at AMC’s Television Critics Association presentation, Gould said: “It’s a lot of pressure. It’s very scary. A lot of sweaty palms. A lot of sleepless nights.

“I mean, I think, ‘Who are we going to please?’ I think we know.

“I think those of us on the show are very happy with where it ended. I hope everybody else agrees.

“I think the thing that I’m most proud of is, it’s true itself.

“And we’re playing in the same court that we started with, and I think that’s an accomplishment.”

Better Call Saul season 6 concludes on Monday, August 15, on AMC in America and Tuesday, August 16, on Netflix in the UK.