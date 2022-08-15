Categories
US

Brides Across America provides free wedding dresses to first responders


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Brides Across America has partnered with Wedding Belles in Clarksville to give away free wedding dresses to military, first responders, and COVID-19 healthcare workers.

Starting today, eligible brides can visit Wedding Belles to receive their free wedding gown. The event will continue through Thursday.

“This is a time to be grateful and spread deserving thanks to those that have given their selfless acts of service to our country,” said founder of Brides Across America Heidi Janson.

For more information on how to qualify or to register, go to Brides Across America’s website. Brides must present proof of occupation.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.