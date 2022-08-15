Call of Duty League rostermania: All confirmed roster moves in 2023 CDL preseason

The 2022 Call of Duty League season came to a close on Aug. 7 when the Los Angeles Thieves captured its first world title, while also winning back-to-back tournaments. And as is the case each year in Call of Duty esports, when one game’s season ends, the next year’s offseason immediately begins.

Now that Vanguard is in the rear-view mirror, rostermania—the more common phrase used for the CoD community’s offseason—is in full swing. Several CDL players have already started to announce that they’re officially free agents for the 2023 season.

With Modern Warfare 2 set to be released on Oct. 28 and a well-known leaker claiming that the 2023 CDL season could start as early as November, this year’s offseason could be one of the shortest in recent memory. Thus, some franchises might be in more of a hurry to solidify their rosters for next year, which could in effect make this an extremely hectic rostermania period.

Here are all of the confirmed roster moves so far in the 2023 Call of Duty League offseason.

Atlanta FaZe

Final roster at end of 2022 season

Simp, aBeZy, Cellium, Arcitys

2023 offseason changes

No changes announced as of Aug. 15.

OpTic Texas

Final roster at end of 2022 season

Scump, Dashy, Shotzzy, iLLeY

2023 offseason changes

Aug. 14: Substitutes Prolute and General announce that they’re unrestricted free agents.

Los Angeles Thieves

Final roster at end of 2022 season

Octane, Kenny, Envoy, Drazah

2023 offseason changes

Aug. 14: Substitute player Pentagrxm is an unrestricted free agent heading into the 2023 season.

London Royal Ravens

Final roster at end of 2022 season

Zer0, Afro, Gismo, Nastie

2023 offseason changes

No changes announced as of Aug. 15.

Seattle Surge

Final roster at end of 2022 season

Accuracy, Mack, Sib, Pred

2023 offseason changes

No changes announced as of Aug. 15.

Boston Breach

Final roster at end of 2022 season

Methodz, TJHaLy, Nero, Vivid

2023 offseason changes

Aug. 12: Boston revealed that it is not exercising the team option on TJHaLy’s contract.

Aug. 15: Capsidal, who was on Boston’s bench at the end of the 2022 season, is now an unrestricted free agent.

Toronto Ultra

Final roster at end of 2022 season

Bance, CleanX, Cammy, Insight

2023 offseason changes

Aug. 14: Bance announced that he’s an unrestricted free agent after spending three years with Toronto.

New York Subliners

Final roster at end of 2022 season

Crimsix, HyDra, PaulEhx, KiSMET

2023 offseason changes

Aug. 14: Crimsix announced that he’s an unrestricted free agent.

Aug. 14: PaulEhx revealed that he’s a restricted free agent.

Florida Mutineers

Final roster at end of 2022 season

Skyz, Owakening, MajorManiak, 2ReaL

2023 offseason changes

Aug. 15: Florida announced that Skyz, Owakening, MajorManiak, 2ReaL, and substitute player Yeez are all unrestricted free agents.

Los Angeles Guerrillas

Final roster at end of 2022 season

SlasheR, Huke, Spart, Neptune

2023 offseason changes

Aug. 9: The organization announced the departure of head coach Bevils.

Aug. 15: LAG said it will not pick up the team option of Gunless, who was on the franchise’s bench at the end of the Vanguard season.

Minnesota RØKKR

Final roster at end of 2022 season

Attach, Standy, Priestahh, Havok

2023 offseason changes

Aug. 14: RØKKR and Version1 COO Brett Diamond said Attach, Standy, and Priestahh will be unrestricted free agents “when their contracts expire” on Aug. 22. The franchise also won’t pick up Havok’s team option, according to Diamond.

Paris Legion

Final roster at end of 2022 season

Temp, GRVTY, Jimbo, oJohnny

2023 offseason changes

This article will be updated as official roster moves are announced.