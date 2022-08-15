COD Mobile celebrates India’s 75th Independence Day with its multi-talented community

This Independence Day, the Call of Duty: Mobile (CODM) community has come together to celebrate India’s multi-talented community. Look forward to a slew of exciting creative expressions and activities created by CODM players, for CODM players, beginning today, August 15th, including an original music soundtrack, a flash mob, and community events.

Call of Duty: Mobile released a brand new music video leading the celebrations

“Run!”, an original rap produced by professional DJ MadPlug and created by Mutation eSports, a leading gaming and esports organization and one of the most prominent members of the local CODM community, will headline the celebrations.

Fans of CODM and the mobile shooter genre will appreciate the numerous references in the lyrics. The lyrics were written and delivered by Nasty Ninja, a local rapper. Nasty Ninja, a member of Mumbai’s first rap crew, the multi-award-winning ensemble Mumbai Finest, is a household name in India.

COD Mobile collaborated with a dance group to perform on the new track

CODM has collaborated with a local dance troupe Hip Hop City Kolkata to create a dance routine for the newly released track “Run!” to commemorate the nation’s 75th birthday.

Image via Activision

Later in the day, the group performed this dance routine in a flash mob at a well-known public location in Kolkata. Interested players can go to the social media handles Call of Duty: Mobile India on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the dance routine and live stream.

CODM, in collaboration with Mutation eSports, will launch The CODM India Carnival throughout August. The carnival, which will take place from the 15th to the 30th of August, will feature a variety of exciting giveaways, contests, and esports activities spanning both Battle Royale and Multiplayer, all specially curated for the Indian CODM community.

There will also be over 7,50,000 COD Points (CP) worth approximately 5 lakh INR up for grabs! For more information on The CODM India Carnival, visit Mutation eSports’ official social media channels on Instagram and Facebook.

Activision Blizzard’s efforts to delight its Indian community with experiences tailored to their preferences continue with CODM’s 75th Independence Day celebration. It builds on the publisher’s recent #CODMHoli campaign, which saw the release of a Bollywood-themed remix of two of CODM’s most iconic theme songs in collaboration with prominent Indian musician and producer Anshuman Sharma, as well as a slew of community and in-game activities.

More recently, the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championships 2022 marks India’s first year as a dedicated Stage 4 regional event. Over the weekend, GodLike Esports and Team Vitality finished first and second, respectively, to advance to the fifth stage of the World Championship 2022 Finals as India’s representatives.

What are your thoughts as Call of Duty: Mobile celebrates India’s 75th Independence Day with several exciting creative expressions and activities? Let us know in the comments below!

