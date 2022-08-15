Denise Dowse, director and ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ actress, dies at 64

“With a heavy heart I have to announce her passing away,” the actress’ sister Tracey Dowse said in a statement.

She also announced her sister’s death on the actress’ Instagram account, remembering her as an advocate for African American theater who was also dedicated to sharing the profession with children. Dowse acted and directed for the Negro Ensemble Company and directed plays for the Amazing Grace Conservatory, an inner-city youth theatrical training program.

Dowse was well known for her role as Mrs. Yvonne Teasley in the hit series “Beverly Hills, 90210” and recently appeared in the HBO comedy series “Insecure” as Molly Carter’s (Yvonne Orji) therapist. In addition to acting roles in dozens of movies and TV series, Dowse also directed film, including “Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story,” which premiered in April at the Pan African Film Festival.

“I am so proud to have been her sister,” Tracey Dowse told CNN. “She lit up the stage and screen. She knew how to dance in life and see the joy. Something we can all learn from.”