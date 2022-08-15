Drivers warned of huge price increases at public electric car charge points

Huge disparities in the cost of charging an electric car on the public network is leading to added financial pressure on drivers without access to off-street parking, one expert has warned. New data has shown that the average cost of UK public rapid charging is now 53p per kWh.

This means an average electric car such as a Volkswagen ID.3 with a 58kWh battery will cost £21.52 to charge from 10 to 80 percent – the typical charging session on a public rapid charger.

This cost increases to £28.01 for drivers using an IONITY charging point, making them the UK’s most expensive public provider, according to Electrifying.com.

Drivers “filling up” using Pod Point units at Tesco and Lidl will be charged the least at £11.36.

The news comes alongside research which found that a person driving a Volkswagen ID.3 for 10k miles per year would be charged £208.80 per year when charging at home on a cheap night rate.

