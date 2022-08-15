Drivers warned of used car prices with secondhand VW selling for £25k more than new model

Buying a car is usually the second biggest purchase someone can make after buying a house, but used cars have grown exponentially in price recently. In the last three years alone, the price of some of the UK’s most popular cars has grown massively in price, according to Channel 4’s Disptaches.

The Fiat 500 has increased by 19 percent, the Nissan Qashqai up by a quarter and the Vauxhall Astra growing by 26 percent in price.

Ginny Buckley, motoring journalist and CEO of electrifying.com, analysed how expensive used cars have become and whether prices may come down anytime soon.

In the last few years, prices of many different aspects of vehicles have exploded in price.

The cost of rubber has increased by 72 percent, energy prices have risen by 50 percent and the price of nickel has doubled.

