Elvis death 45th: How to watch Elvis Week 2022 Candlelight vigil at King’s Graceland grave

On August 16, 1977, Elvis Presley died upstairs at Graceland of a heart attack, when he was just 42 years old. It’s been 45 years since The King’s last moments of life, but his legacy lives on through his unbeaten solo music career and back catalogue of Hollywood movies.

Elvis Week 2022 is currently taking place at Graceland and the annual Candlelight vigil to his final resting place in the Meditation Garden is set to take place this evening.

Every year, fans gather with candles to process past The King’s grave next to those of his parents, grandmother and grandson.

If you can’t be there physically, you can watch the special event live on Vimeo from 8:20pm local time on August 15.

That is 2:20am BST on August 16 for UK fans staying up to watch, or you can catch up with it afterwards here.