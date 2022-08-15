Elvis death 45th: How to watch Elvis Week 2022 Candlelight vigil at King’s Graceland grave

On August 16, 1977, Elvis Presley died upstairs at Graceland of a heart attack, when he was just 42 years old. It’s been 45 years since The King’s last moments of life, but his legacy lives on through his unbeaten solo music career and back catalogue of Hollywood movies.
Elvis Week 2022 is currently taking place at Graceland and the annual Candlelight vigil to his final resting place in the Meditation Garden is set to take place this evening.
Every year, fans gather with candles to process past The King’s grave next to those of his parents, grandmother and grandson.
If you can’t be there physically, you can watch the special event live on Vimeo from 8:20pm local time on August 15.
That is 2:20am BST on August 16 for UK fans staying up to watch, or you can catch up with it afterwards here.
Last year, Elvis’ ex-wife Priscilla Presley made a speech at the Candlelight vigil held in Memphis, Tennessee.
The 77-year-old said: “It’s 44 years since Elvis’ passing, which is still hard for me to believe. I’ll never forget when I got the telephone call from Joe Esposito saying that Elvis had passed. And literally my knees are shaking, I could not believe he could pass because the whole group, the guys and everything, never thought Elvis would die because he was such a big personality.”
READ MORE: Elvis death: The two songs King sang at Graceland hours before he died
Priscilla added: “And I think anyone can tell you that he was meant to be very special. He left his mark on this Earth and forever…“I thank you with my heart that you are here and that you keep coming back, newcomers are here. It started out really with just a few people to this, it’s like magical. So I hope you enjoy this Elvis week. I hope you will meet great people because this is what happens. Elvis was connected always with his fans. They were first. They made him and he never forgot that. And to see you all here this evening on this very humid, hot night, being here for him, experiencing other fans and becoming friends with them, he would love it. Thank you so much for all of you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, thank you!”
Source link