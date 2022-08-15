England’s Vitality Roses invited to compete at Netball World Cup but drop ranking place







England Netball’s place at the next year’s Netball World Cup has been confirmed

England’s Vitality Roses have been invited to compete at the Netball World Cup in 2023, but have dropped a place in the World Netball rankings from third to fourth.

The Netball World Cup will be held in Cape Town from July 28 to the August 6 next year, with South Africa having already had their place confirmed as a result of them being the host nation.

Following the launch of the updated World Netball rankings on Monday, five further teams have been invited to take part – Australia, New Zealand, Jamaica, England and Uganda.

In the latest rankings, Australia retain their position as the No 1 team in the world followed by New Zealand’s Silver Ferns. Jamaica then jump ahead of England to secure third place, as a result of the Sunshine Girls’ historic run at the Commonwealth Games.

After fourth-placed England, South Africa occupy fifth and Uganda sixth.

The final teams qualifying for the Netball World Cup 2023 will be decided by regional qualifiers taking place in Oceania, Africa, Asia, Europe and Americas. The top two teams from each event will be invited by World Netball to the World Cup.

The Oceania qualifying event has already taken place with Tonga and Fiji securing their places and the next qualifier will be in Africa from August 21-27.

Scotland are the hosts for the European Netball World Cup Qualifier featuring Scotland, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Wales, Gibraltar and Isle of Man, starting on October 12.