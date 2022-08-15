‘Feeling lots of love’ Halle Berry wows fans with steamy pic in time for her 56th birthday

Halle Berry has shared a snap of herself looking younger than ever as she posted a thank you message after receiving sweet greetings from pals and fans for her 56th birthday. The message was posted to the Catwoman actress’ 7.2 million followers, as she marked the occasion yesterday.

The star admitted she was “feeling a lot of love on this birthday” as she addressed her fans.

Halle could be seen dressed in a plunging black lace outfit, which showed off her cleavage and lean figure.

The former Bond girl’s short tresses were highlighted in a shade of faded blonde, while the side of her locks were dark brown.

Her beau, Van Hunt also joined in with a sweet comment addressing his girlfriend, saying: “Hi, baby. It’s ur bday, and against ur wishes I am screaming it to the mountaintops, and celebrating with the world the wonderful, loving, funny, and life-giving force you are.”