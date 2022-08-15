Fury as tourist rides moped through priceless Italian ancient attraction

Tourists are banned from using vehicles in the 2,000 year old ancient site. Pompeii was famously destroyed by a volcanic eruption in 79 AD.

The eruption preserved much of the ancient site and today thousands of tourists visit to explore its wonders every year.

The Australian tourist, 33, was apprehended by security on Wednesday and has been charged with ‘unauthorised access’.

He travelled around a mile before being caught and claimed he did not know the archaeological site was off limits.

Pompeii has confirmed that the site was not damaged by the tourist’s illegal ride although his actions have still caused anger.

