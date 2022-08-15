‘He’s not doing anything!’ Prince Andrew’s £3m taxpayer-funded security bill blasted

Royal editor Russell Myers joined Christine Lampard on ITV’s Lorraine to discuss the latest royal news. The journalist questioned the decision to allow Prince Andrew to keep his taxpayer-funded protection while previously denying Prince Harry the same right.
Russell began: “Prince Andrew who has left the Royal Family in disgrace is still getting his royal protection.
“Now this is a recent decision by the executive committee who made that same decision to take away Prince Harry’s [protection].
“Now one may argue, what is the sense in doing that?
“It’s costing the British taxpayer between £500,000 and £3million to protect this man who has had to step away in disgrace.”
“The public’s opinion weighs heavily on this case and maybe we’ll see a revisiting of this.”
The Duke of York’s Metropolitan Police and Home Office security detail was reviewed after he was stripped of his HRH title and exiled as a working royal.
The Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (RAVEC) agreed the Duke was still entitled to round-the-clock police protection, as reported by the Daily Telegraph.
The ruling was made by the same committee that denied Harry and his family automatic protection whenever he’s in the UK.
