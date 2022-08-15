‘He’s not doing anything!’ Prince Andrew’s £3m taxpayer-funded security bill blasted

Royal editor Russell Myers joined Christine Lampard on ITV’s Lorraine to discuss the latest royal news. The journalist questioned the decision to allow Prince Andrew to keep his taxpayer-funded protection while previously denying Prince Harry the same right.

Russell began: “Prince Andrew who has left the Royal Family in disgrace is still getting his royal protection.

“Now this is a recent decision by the executive committee who made that same decision to take away Prince Harry’s [protection].

“Now one may argue, what is the sense in doing that?

“It’s costing the British taxpayer between £500,000 and £3million to protect this man who has had to step away in disgrace.”

