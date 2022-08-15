Hours expanding at Saline County Genealogical Library

The Saline County Genealogical Library has expanded its hours.

The library will now be open from 9 a.m. until noon on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

It will be closed on holidays or when Harrisburg City Hall is closed.

The library’s rich and extensive collection of materials relating to the genealogy and local history of southern Illinois and neighboring regions is open free of charge to all members of the public.

The Saline County Genealogical Library is located on the ground floor of Harrisburg City Hall, 110 E. Locust St.