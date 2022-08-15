Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s daughter spend quality time together as actor turns 50

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck’s, 50, daughter Violet headed out in New York on Sunday where they enjoyed a shopping spree.

The 16-year-old walked behind JLo looking fashionable in some burnt orange cropped jeans and a white t-shirt.

Jennifer looked casual in an oversized white shirt, grey cycling shorts and white trainers.

The shopping trip may have been to buy a last-minute gift for her new husband Ben, who turns 50 today.

The pair married in a surprise wedding earlier this month. Before this, Ben was married to Violet’s mother, Jennifer Garner, from 2005 – 2018.