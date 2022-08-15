Kylian Mbappe and Neymar’s relationship has ‘broken down’; PSG plan crisis meet to resolve tensions

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly called a crisis meeting amid rising tensions between star duo Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.



According to L’Equipe, the 23-year-old “would not have been against the idea” of the Brazilian being moved on this summer, contrary to some initial reports. Since legendary striker Lionel Messi joined the team last summer, their relationship has reportedly become increasingly strained. The Frenchman has been left out in the cold since the mutually beneficial friendship that the two once shared has been reserved for Neymar and the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

On Saturday night, tensions increased once more after Neymar ‘liked’ a string of tweets that suggested the 23-year-old’s penalty-taking responsibilities were a part of his contractual rights. In the 5-2 victory over Montpellier, Christophe Galtier’s team had a chance to grab the lead via penalty kick, but Mbappe’s attempt was saved. The Brazilian is considered mainly as the club’s finest spot-kick taker.

Mbappe finally opened his account for the season in the second half with a close-range finish, but the France international’s muted celebration told its own story despite team-mates gathering around him to celebrate.

Galtier will need to figure out a method to bring his talents together before a crucial season for the team. In May, Mbappe ended the protracted speculation that suggested he may transfer to Real Madrid by agreeing to a new three-year contract at the Parc des Princes. Then, information about the extraordinary lengths PSG used to convince Mbappe to stay with them through at least 2025, making him the highest-paid player in the sport, came to light.

