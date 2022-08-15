Library launches searchable genealogy database

Hopkinsville Christian County Public Library Genealogy Department just released their digital archive of searchable online including news of the deceased.
Genealogy allows researchers to reach families, learning about the past that may include health history, traditions, religion, and even events that may have shaped both the past and present.
The records inside the library date as far back as 1813. There are online digitization lead times for current obituaries, with access to current printed copies of the Kentucky New Era and the Louisville Courier Journal that are past 30 days are available inside the department. Over the past few decades, the staff inside HCCPL have carefully preserved thousands of local obituaries clippings.
Becky Quinten, HCCPL genealogist, expressed the importance behind the community having access to these files.
“Obituaries are the most requested document in our Genealogy collection. We are thrilled to be the fourth public library in the state of Kentucky to provide electronic access to local obituaries outside the library walls,” said Quinten.
Obituaries are one of the most powerful and useful records for genealogists and families. To access these files, a library card is not required. They are available to the community free of charge.
The HCCPL Genealogy Department was established and funded in-part by the McCarroll brothers — Joe, William and Charles McCarroll.
The department also holds regular seminars for beginners to expert family researchers.
Quinten has a master’s degree in library science with special training in genealogy research and over 40 years of genealogy research experience.
This past March, the library held a free four part series led by Quinten. She introduced participants to the McCarroll electronic and book collection, while also teaching family historians how to locate records of Civil Registration, and how to search family history.
For more information, contact the library at 270-887-4262 ext 122 as well as via email at becky@hccpl.org.