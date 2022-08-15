Categories
Library launches searchable genealogy database


Hopkinsville Christian County Public Library Genealogy Department just released their digital archive of searchable online including news of the deceased.

Genealogy allows researchers to reach families, learning about the past that may include health history, traditions, religion, and even events that may have shaped both the past and present.



