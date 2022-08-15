Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace: Four things learned as Nunez sees red in disappointing draw

Obvious Man City and Liverpool difference

It is hard to criticise title contenders Liverpool and Manchester City given that they are the two best clubs in the world. However, a glaring difference between the clubs became obvious as Palace exploited the Reds’ openness at the back to counter attacks.

The away side found joy from attacking quickly and aggressively when retrieving possession, making use of Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson pushing so high and leaving their central defenders isolated. Jamie Carragher also picked up on the weakness of his former side, telling Sky Sports: “How they always get caught and for me this is the difference between Liverpool and Man City, counter-attacks and that’s the difference between the two teams.

“Liverpool played well for most of the game but this was always the plan from Palace or any team coming up against them.” The Reds have often enjoyed success from their fullbacks pushing forward, but it is certainly something that teams will look to exploit after Monday night’s performance.