‘Madness!’ XR attacks Macron’s hosepipe ban exemption for golf by filling hole with cement

Environmental protestors from Extinction Rebellion have humiliated French President Emmanuel Macron by exposing France’s decision to exempt golf courses from the hosepipe ban. The activists sought to disrupt the play and expose their activities by filling the golf holes with cement. Like much of Europe, France has been struck by a blistering drought, as hot summers worsened by man-made climate change led to a string of forest fires in the southwest of the country.

In a bid to conserve water supplies, the Government has asked residents to avoid non-essential water usages like car-washing or watering gardens.

Meanwhile, golf courses with acres of sprawling greens that use vast supplies of water, have been exempted so far.

This enraged the climate activists, who vandalised the golf holes in protest, and launched a petition explaining their actions.

In the petition, they wrote: “Golf courses, a sport reserved for the wealthy, are spared most of the water restrictions that affect our country today.

“Thus, in level 2 and 3 droughts, the watering of greens, courses and golf tees is authorized while the watering of vegetable gardens is increasingly restricted.