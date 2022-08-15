Marriage star pays tribute to Nicola Walker and Sean Bean ‘Two of the best’

The new four-part BBC series began on Sunday night, and it certainly left viewers divided. Marriage follows the life of couple Emma (played by Nicola Walker) and Ian (Sean Bean), who tied the knot 27 years ago. It also centres around their adopted daughter, Jessica (Chantelle Alle) and her controlling boyfriend Adam (Jack Holden).

Emma’s dad also features heavily in the programme, as it looks at their strained relationship.

However, speaking with Tim Lovejoy and Miquita Oliver on Sunday Brunch, actor Jack paid a sweet tribute to his co-stars.

He also branded the show’s writer and director Stefan Golaszewski a “genius”.

Speaking about the storyline, Jack began: “Sean Bean and Nicola Walker are obviously two of our best and they portray a couple who have been married for 27 years.

