MCU Phase 6 Timeline Revealed: 12 Movies & Shows to Expect

Marvel Studios has always been famous for its multitasking ability to be working on dozens of projects simultaneously. That has grown more true than ever in the Multiverse Saga as the studio has already revealed full slates for Phase 4 and 5 going into late 2024, along with the beginnings of Phase 6.

During the San Diego Comic-Con presentation, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed that Fantastic Four will release in Phase 6 in November 2024. The MCU boss also revealed the Multiverse Saga will reach its climax on May 2 and November 7, 2025, with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, respectively.

Marvel

Feige left open plenty of slots on that slate with the promise they will be revealed “another day,” possibly as soon as September’s D23 presentation. Marvel Studios’ current Phase 6 slate can be found in the list below, with the “Untitled” projects being for confirmed release slots that didn’t receive a specific project.

Untitled – Fall 2024

Fantastic Four – November 8, 2024

Untitled – Fall 2024

Untitled – Winter 2024

Untitled – Winter 2025

Untitled – Spring 2025

Untitled – Spring 2025

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty – May 2, 2025

Untitled – Summer 2025

Untitled – Summer 2025

Avengers: Secret Wars – November 7, 2025

But with so many MCU movies and series already known to be in the works without release dates, some estimation of the Phase 6 slate can be pieced together.

MCU Phase 6 Predicted Slate (2024-2025)

Spider-Man 4 (2024)

The Direct

Even through a reboot and a pandemic, the longest gap between wall-crawler movies since 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man has been three years. By 2024, three years will have passed since No Way Home, making Tom Holland’s return for Spider-Man 4 extremely likely for that year, although it could easily fall into the bounds of either Phase 5 or 6.

As of now, Spider-Man 4 has yet to officially mark a release date, and there are two major reasons for that. Not only has Tom Holland reportedly yet to put pen to paper on his new contract, but any announcements of the future of Spider-Man will come from Sony, hence why new wall-crawler flicks have always been omitted from Marvel Studios’ big slate reveals.

Kevin Feige has teased that Spider-Man will take on a different role in the future of the MCU, read all about his street-level future here.

Armor Wars (Fall 2024)

The Direct

Out of all the Disney+ series expected to arrive in Phase 6, Armor Wars is the only one to have seen a formal announcement back in 2020, which made it that much more surprising when it was left absent from the Phase 5 slate. Nonetheless, there were recent suggestions filming could begin by the end of the year, so it ought to take the next open Disney+ release slot in fall 2024.

Armor Wars may still be a whole down the road, but Marvel Studios has already begun planting the seeds for it. Find out how Spider-Man: No Way Home teases the Iron Man spin-off here.

Fantastic Four (November 8, 2024)

The Direct

Marvel Studios only officially announced three Phase 6 projects at San Diego Comic-Con, and among them is the long-awaited Fantastic Four. Production on the MCU reboot of Marvel’s First Family will reportedly begin in 2023, although the cast and director – following the departure of Spider-Man‘s Jon Watts – have yet to be announced.

As fans eagerly await the news of who will bring Marvel’s First Family to life, Kevin Feige has confirmed whether the reboot will be an origin, find his full quote here.

Wakanda (Fall 2024)

The Direct

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler has long been reported to be developing a Disney+ series exploring the Kingdom of Wakanda. Other reports have suggested Danai Gurira’s Okoye is also being lined-up to lead a streaming project, but chances are these are one and the same. With two years having passed by that point since Black Panther 2, Fall 2024 may be the time to revisit Wakanda.

Everett Ross actor Martin Freeman teased his potential involvement in the Wakandan Disney+ spin-off earlier this summer, read what he had to say here.

Wonder Man (Winter 2024)

The Direct

Shang-Chi‘s Destin Daniel Cretton has been revealed to be developing a “Hollywood satire” Wonder Man series for Disney+, with Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Andrew Guest tackling head writer duties. Development on the project has been said to be in the early stages, but filming could reportedly begin by the end of 2023, opening the doors to a late 2024 release.

Cretton appears to have inked a multi-year deal with Marvel Studios that includes big-screen and Disney+ ventures, find out what Kevin Feige had to say about the director here.

Eternals 2 (February 14, 2025)

The Direct

Eternals actor Patton Oswalt just recently accidentally revealed a sequel is in the works with Chloé Zhao returning to direct. As Eternals left the whole team on a major cliffhanger, it makes sense to continue the story in the near future to allow the Celestial creations to join the Avengers in The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, making the vacant February 14, 2025, slot a no-brainer for the sequel.

The cliffhanger ending of Eternals introduced Harry Styles’ Starfox to the MCU, read what the MCU boss had to say about his future here.

Ms. Marvel Season 2 (Spring 2025)

The Direct

Ms. Marvel has yet to be officially renewed for Season 2 on Disney+, but the cast and crew have offered plenty of comments regarding where the follow-up could go. Kamala Khan’s story left many loose ends that could be explored down the line after she returns in The Marvels, and Season 2 will need to get moving sooner rather than later, while Iman Vellani can be believed as a high-schooler.

Iman Vellani recently teased how Captain America: Civil War could inspire her Season 2 return, find out what she had to say here.

Nova (Spring 2025)

The Direct

Nova has been among the most desired characters to join the MCU for some time, and all signs point to a Disney+ series being in development. Production has been reported to be aiming for 2023, opening the doors to an early 2025 release. The project is said to be setting up both the Richard Rider and Sam Alexander iterations to be active in the MCU simultaneously.

Believe it or not, Kevin Feige has been teasing Nova’s introduction as far back as January 2021; read the cryptic clues he had to offer here.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (May 2, 2025)

The Direct

Another of the few confirmed Phase 6 ventures is Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, directed by Shang-Chi‘s Destin Daniel Cretton. The beginning of the Multiverse Saga’s epic climax will see Earth’s Mightiest Heroes going toe-to-toe with Jonathon Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, and who knows which of the MCU’s heroes could show up.

The MCU has plenty of characters roaming the Multiverse, and The Direct has a theory on which characters are most likely to appear in The Kang Dynasty.

Moon Knight Season 2 (Summer 2025)

The Direct

Much like most of the other Disney+ series, Moon Knight has yet to officially confirm Season 2, but the cast and crew have recently begun alluding to it. After Season 1 was so distant from the rest of the MCU, the follow-up, which will involve Jake Lockley, may set up more connections in time for Moon Knight to join the Avengers in Secret Wars​​​​​​.

Despite recent teasers, one producer recently had an update to offer on the future of Moon Knight, read the disappointing news here.

World War Hulk (July 25, 2025)

The Direct

After years of waiting for another Hulk-centric MCU outing, World War Hulk appears to be in development and will reportedly even be set up by the upcoming She-Hulk series. Although scoopers have seemingly been out of the loop on the project for a while, making a release somewhere down the line in summer 2025 between two Avengers epics possible.

One spoiler-filled rumor hinted She-Hulk: Attorney at Law may even set the stage for World War Hulk, read how the Disney+ series will tease the blockbuster here.

Avengers: Secret Wars (November 7, 2025)

The Direct

Following on from The Kang Dynasty, Secret Wars will bring the Multiverse Saga to a close with an adaptation of the comic event of the same name that famously saw universes collide and their heroes face-off. Avengers 6 will reportedly seek a different director from The Kang Dynasty, so Cretton appears to be out of the picture.

Doctor Doom is seemingly on the way to the MCU soon, find out all about his potential role in Secret Wars here.

What Comes After the Multiverse Saga?

Many may be confused or disappointed to hear no mention of the X-Men in this predicted Phase 5 slate. But as of now, there haven’t been enough signs of movement on any mutant-related project for a debut in the Multiverse Saga to appear likely. After all, there’s still plenty to set up before this saga concludes, and adding mutants into the equation may become rushed.

Instead, the X-Men may be at the forefront of the MCU’s third saga as the mutants finally join the ever-expanding Marvel Studios roster, across what will undoubtedly be many projects. Of course, the main blockbuster X-Men reboot is inevitable, but the studio may look to spin some characters, such as Wolverine, off into their own movies and series.

Alongside that, there’s no doubt many characters such as Doctor Strange and Shang-Chi will continue to receive sequels, while select series also see Season 2 renewals. And that’s all while omitting the animated projects Marvel Studios has in the works such as What If…?, Marvel Zombies, X-Men ’97, Spider-Man: Freshman Year, and more.

As a whole, the future of the MCU is clearly bright. Characters will continue to come and go, some will only just begin to step into the spotlight, and others will make their long-awaited arrival. The Marvel catalog of storytelling is never-ending, and things will only continue to get more wild as time goes on.

Phase 6 will begin in Fall 2024 following the theatrical release of Thunderbolts on July 26, 2024.