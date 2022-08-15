Netflix’s Original Foreign Content Production Numbers Top All Rivals – Media Play News

Erik Gruenwedel

At a time where Netflix is feeling the pinch of successive quarterly subscriber losses, the SVOD pioneer’s commitment to international original content productions continues to dominate the market, according to new data from Ampere Analysis.

The London-based research company found Netflix commissioned original productions from 28 markets in the second quarter (ended June 30) to expand its market for original series and movie productions to 44 since 2020. That compared with 27 markets for Warner Bros. Discovery, 23 markets for Disney+ and 21 markets for Amazon Prime Video.

As Netflix and its major U.S. competitors expand internationally, the streamer’s foreign content productions have topped all domestic content productions for the past seven quarters. While Netflix has upped its domestic content production through six months of the fiscal year, the tally (27%) is still down from 46% in 2019.

“It’s in the context of intense competition at home that Netflix’s refocus on international originals makes the most sense,” analyst Fred Black said in a statement.

Black contends that since the start of 2020, Netflix has commissioned 664 American-made TV or movie originals. That’s 50% more than the combined effort of Discovery+/HBO Max, twice as many as Disney+/Hulu, and three times more than Prime Video.

However, internationally Netflix commissioned 814 titles over the same period – 2.3 times more than Amazon, 2.4 times more than Warner Bros Discovery, and three times larger than Disney’s suite of international streaming services.

“Netflix has commissioned more non-U.S. originals over the period than its key rivals combined,” Black said. “Opening up new markets for originals and doubling down on the content from its most successful will be key to Netflix finding subscriber growth again.”