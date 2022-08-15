New Saw Movie Coming Halloween 2023

A new entry in the Saw franchise is officially a go, according to a release from Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures. The companies jointly announced that the next untitled Saw film–a sequel to 2021’s Spiral–is now slated for release on October 27, 2023.

The next film in the franchise will be directed by Kevin Greutert, who has long been associated with the franchise. In addition to directing Saw VI and Saw: The Final Chapter, Greutert also edited Saw I through V, plus Jigsaw.

No information has been released regarding plot details, new characters, or any returning fan favorites.

Commenting on the announcement, Saw franchise producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules said: “We have been listening to what the fans have been asking for and are hard at work planning a movie that Saw aficionados and horror fans alike will love. And part of that is giving the reins to Kevin Greutert, director of Saw VI, which is still one of the fans’ favorites in the entire series.”

The Saw series has a long and complicated backstory.