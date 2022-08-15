Poll result: Meghan Markle should not run for US President in 2024 – YOU VOTED





A survey by the Democracy Institute for Express.co.uk suggested that Democrats want Meghan Markle to run for US President in 2024 due to traditional politicians being too weak and viewed as failures. Despite not formally entering politics, the survey found that Meghan came in second place to represent the Democrats in the next election with 19 percent of the vote. However, Express.co.uk readers disagree about the Duchess of Sussex potentially running for office.

Director of the Democracy Institute, Patrick Basham, told Express.co.uk last week that Meghan was a candidate Democrats could “pin their hopes on”. READ MORE: ‘In Markle we trust!’ Democrats project their hopes on Meghan to make a Presidential run He said: “Megan Markle is a candidate Democratic voters can project their hopes and preferences on. “Because yes she is a well-known figure but she is not a well-known political figure. “Although those who have a sense for politics know that she is of a woke, progressive, left-liberal disposition, we don’t know what she thinks in detail on a wide range of issues. That doesn’t matter for most people.”

In a poll that ran from 2pm on Tuesday, August 9, to midday on Monday, August 15, Express.co.uk asked readers: “Should Meghan Markle run for the Democrats in the 2024 election?” A total of 7,190 people responded with the vast majority, 89 percent (6,383 people) answering “no”, Meghan should not run for the Democrats in the next US election. Meanwhile, 10 percent (731 people) said “yes” she should, and a further one percent (76 people) said they did not know. Hundreds of comments were left below the accompanying article as readers discussed Meghan’s political future.

Many readers were critical of Meghan’s experience and argued against her standing. Username Katy58 said: “She hasn’t got the money or the experience.” Username smartlady,8! said: “I seriously doubt that she would even be elected to any position in Montecito.” Another, username Stoneheap, said: “I doubt she would get through the selection process of the Democratic party.” And username mgettinghcdoff wrote: “If she thought that being a working Royal was boring and non-glamourous, she’s going to hate campaigning and actually working in politics.”

Other readers thought that she should run as she would have to give up her royal titles. Username Blueiris22 said: "I would love to see her run. Our elections are brutal." Username saldo15 said: "I would love it as she would have to give up her Royal titles. Likewise, username Marty650USA said: "Meghan Markle will never run for office in the US. But if she did, she would have to relinquish all royal titles permanently." And username sutty61wrote: "Let her run, she'll have to renounce her title and she won't get it back."

Meghan has not established herself as a political figure but has spoken out on several issues recently. Ahead of the 2020 presidential election Prince Harry and MEghan uged American voters to “reject hate speech”. Meghan also joined Gloria Steinem to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment in July. Members of the Royal Family should remain impartial and politically neutral but since stepping down from their roles two years ago Meghan and Harry have more freedom to speak out on issues.