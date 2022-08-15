Prime Video Schedule Additions: New TV & Movies Arriving August 15-21

Making the Cut is returning for a third run at Prime Video.

On Friday, Aug. 19, Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn will return for a new season of the global fashion competition series. Over the years, the series involved many personalities from the fashion world as judges, including Naomi Campbell, Nicole Richie, Chiara Ferragni, Carine Roitfeld, Joseph Altuzarra, Jeremy Scott, and Winnie Harlow. Scott and Harlow will return as judges in the new series. Chloe x Halle, Jason Bolden, and Wisdom Kaye are expected to make appearances as guest judges throughout the season. Making the Cut debuted in March 2020, with the sophomore season premiering in July 2021. The executive producers are Sara Rea, Sue Kinkead, Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn, and Jennifer Love. Hello Sunshine and Amazon Studios produce the series.

“Season Three will feature a new group of 10 entrepreneurs and designers from around the world who are ready to take their emerging brands to the next level and become the newest global phenomenon. In the instantly shoppable series, limited editions of the winning look from each episode will be available for purchase exclusively in Amazon Fashion’s Making the Cut store. The winner of the series will receive $1 million to invest in their business and a mentorship with Amazon Fashion. The winner will also have an opportunity to create an exclusive co-brand with Amazon Fashion and launch their existing brands in the Amazon Fashion store.”

