Princess Anne’s ‘longest-serving’ jewels cost a whopping £3k – touching tribute to Philip

Jewellery expert Zack Stone told Express.co.uk: “Designed by Andrew Grima, Princess Anne’s Grima Pearl Earrings constitute gold, pearl, and diamonds in a modern leaf design.

“Gifted to her by the Queen and Prince Philip in the late 1960s, the earrings are one of Princess Anne’s longest-serving pieces of jewellery and have huge sentimental value.”

When are all the times Anne has worn these earrings?

Mr Stone explained: “Worn frequently at public appearances, the Princess most notably wore them on her first royal tour as an adult, in Australia when she was with her mother at just 19 years old, to her wedding to Timothy Laurence in 1992 and to Prince Phillip’s funeral in 2021.”