Although best known for his comic performances, the all-round entertainer also acts.

He will soon appear in the upcoming Amazon Prime series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

However, comedy remains his main love, and he explained why it would continue to be the most important thing for him.

Speaking to Radio Times, he continued: “I’ve given 35, 40 years to acting the fool, and if a brilliant comic role came my way today, of course, I’d do it.”