Putin’s plot to choke energy supplies foiled as China announces HUGE discovery of oil

Sinopec, the world’s largest refiner by volume, has uncovered bumper stocks of natural gas and crude oil at the Shunbei oil and gas field in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. The state-owned energy company, also known as China Petrochemical Corp, found what they said is one of the world’s deepest onshore commercial oil and gas fields. While Chinese Premier Xi Jinping may be rubbing his hands with glee, the development of this oil field could scupper Putin’s plan to control global fossil fuel supplies.

Over the past year, the Russian President has used Europe’s reliance on Russian gas to exert political pressure amidst the invasion of Ukraine.

But as EU countries have begun phasing out their Russian imports, Putin has been turning towards China to help fund his war.

Over the past few months, Beijing and Moscow have signed a 30-year deal to pump gas into China, which helps Moscow overcome the gradual loss of its biggest consumer- Europe.

This oil field could disrupt those plans, as Sinopec described this finding as a major milestone that will further improve the country’s energy supply while guaranteeing energy security, according to China Daily.