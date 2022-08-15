Queen faces fresh health concerns amid Sussexes’ return and after monarch misses key event

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are due to return to the UK as they travel to Europe next month for a number of charity events. They will arrive in Manchester for the One Young Summit on September 5.

The couple will then travel to Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023: One Year to Go event on September 6.

The Sussexes are then set to make another visit to the UK on September 8 when Harry is due to deliver a speech at the WellChild Awards in London.

However, the return of the Queen’s grandson and granddaughter-in-law has renewed concerns about the monarch’s health.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s return comes shortly after the pair touched down in the UK to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

