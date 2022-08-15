Queen faces fresh health concerns amid Sussexes’ return and after monarch misses key event

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are due to return to the UK as they travel to Europe next month for a number of charity events. They will arrive in Manchester for the One Young Summit on September 5.
The couple will then travel to Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023: One Year to Go event on September 6.
The Sussexes are then set to make another visit to the UK on September 8 when Harry is due to deliver a speech at the WellChild Awards in London.
However, the return of the Queen’s grandson and granddaughter-in-law has renewed concerns about the monarch’s health.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s return comes shortly after the pair touched down in the UK to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
JUST IN: Queen’s grandmother’s ‘very desirable’ Victorian birthplace hits the market at £950,000
One royal expert even suggested the announcement had taken him by surprise.
Speaking to Today, the Daily Mirror’s royal editor Russell Myers claimed the announcement had come quickly.
He said: “We definitely did not think we’d see them for a long while after the frosty reception they got after they turned up for the Platinum Jubilee.
“Will they be seeing any of the Royal Family? That is the big question.”
READ MORE: ‘Disappointing’ Kate rejects ‘meaningful way’ to set herself apart from ‘royal status quo’
He also claimed there were “a lot of moving parts in play”.
Mr Myers also touched on reports Her Majesty had missed a welcome ceremony outside the gates of Balmoral.
The Queen instead reportedly hosted a “small, private event” inside.
He said: “Well, listen the Queen is 96 so we’ve got to cut her some slack sometimes haven’t we?
DON’T MISS:
“She’s had an awfully busy run leading up to the Platinum Jubilee.”
Myers added: “She is on holiday in Scotland, however [and] she didn’t attend the official opening of Balmoral the other day so there were a few people saying, ‘is the queen not together all well?’
“I’m told she’s fit and healthy, she just has to be taking things very, very easy.”
Source link