Queen has handy shoe trick that ‘makes the most sense’ with ‘little time’





They are designed and created by shoemaker Anello & Davide, and although they may be a tried and tested favourite, Her Majesty does run the risk of pinching and rubbing from a new pair. Fortunately, she has an ingenious solution to avoid getting sore feet.

The 96-year-old monarch employs an assistant to wear in her shoes, and in her 2019 book, ‘The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, The Dresser and the Wardrobe’ her dresser and confidante Angela Kelly confirmed that the responsibility falls to her. She wrote: “The Queen has very little time to herself and not time to wear in her own shoes, and as we share the same shoe size it makes the most sense this way.” Ms Kelly’s official job title is personal assistant, adviser, and curator (jewellery, insignias, and wardrobe). She has worked alongside the Queen for decades and has even been described as “like a sister” to Her Majesty, reported The Mirror.

The Queen gave her blessing for Ms Kelly’s book to be released, which gives readers a real insight into the royal wardrobe. Her Majesty is currently enjoying her summer holiday in Balmoral in the Scottish Highlands, however, earlier this week it was reported her traditional welcome to Balmoral Castle had been scrapped. Instead she attended a “small, private event” last Monday. READ MORE: The shattering of Prince Harry’s soul has been palpable

The ceremony was reportedly cancelled at the last minute as the Queen had initially hoped to be there as planned. Since arriving in Scotland on July 21 the monarch had been staying at Craigowan Lodge on the royal estate. Her furniture has now been moved from Windsor into Balmoral Castle where she is expected to stay until the end of her trip.