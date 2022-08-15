Ropeadope Announces The Ropeadope Cultural Center: Web3 Experience for Music and Art Fans

Record label Ropeadope has expanded and announced the creation of The Ropeadope Cultural Center, a multi-phase approach to Web3 designed to transform the company to meet a rapidly changing world. The Ropeadope Cultural Center weaves three platforms, NFTO, RLY, and Bonfire, to create a consistent Web3 experience for music and art lovers. The Ropeadope Cultural Center focuses on building community relationships, as well as dissolving barriers between creators and listeners.

The Ropeadope Lounge on NFTOasis, or NFTO, is the central point for the community members to meet in virtual reality, through desktop or VR devices. The lounge is set to be open to everyone for browsing, with three events per week designed to span global time zones. Beginning with artist interviews – which allow fans to interact with artists themselves – Ropeadope will follow up with curated music and video sets, often with music featured before its official release date. Art discussions are also set to begin, with a focus on the Ropeadope apparel line and a feature gallery for upcoming graphic artists. The Ropeadope Lounge will be open for community groups, activist gatherings and other non-profits at no cost.

The Ropeadope Lounge’s first event took place on Aug. 4, and featured Chief Xian aTunde Adjuah, Bill Summers, Eric Heigle and Brian Danos. The Lounge’s second event took place on Aug. 11, and featured Vernon Reid, G. Calvin Weston and Jamaaladeen Tacuma. More events for this fall are currently being planned.

Ropeadope CEO, Louis Marks, offered via press release: “The Ropeadope Cultural Center represents the intersection of creatives and collectors. We are a meeting point for creative humans: music makers, music listeners, social justice advocates, and people seeking a more harmonious world. We are a gallery, a museum, a lounge, a store, and a gathering place. Art is the calling card, the point of common interest that brings us together. We welcome all to this exciting new phase, made possible by web3.”

Learn more by visiting ropeadope.com.