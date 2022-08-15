Royal Family LIVE: Queen ROCKED by ‘never ending scandal’ as Harry bombshell looms

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s refusal to “rebrand themselves” is leading to a flurry of negative publicity, according to royal expert Neil Sean.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry should “draw a line” under their legal battles and “rebrand themselves,” according to royal expert Neil Sean.

This comes after Prince Harry’s decision last week to file a second lawsuit focused on the refusal to let him pay privately for police protection.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Mr Sean told viewers that this move could backfire on the Sussexes.

He said that the Sussexes’ refusal to “rebrand’ was leading to a “bigger problem” for the couple.

Mr Sean said: “We have Prince Harry attacking the British Metropolitan Police and Her Majesty’s Government with a second installment of litigation.

“You do think, who advises these people?

“Draw a line under it, and move on.”

