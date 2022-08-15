Categories
Health

Spotlight on family history and genealogy


Logan City Council Local Heritage Specialist Dr Hilda Maclean and guest presenter Michelle Williams will host family history talks and workshops at the Kingston Butter Factory Cultural Precinct.
A workshop will be hosted by Logan Libraries on how to research the history of German-speaking immigrants like the Holzheimer family, pictured at Bethania in 1872.

City of Logan residents can take a trip down memory lane during National Family History Month.

Workshops on different topics related to family history and genealogy will be hosted by Logan Libraries.

Logan City Council Local Heritage Specialist Dr Hilda Maclean and guest presenter Michelle Williams will host family history talks and workshops at the Kingston Butter Factory Cultural Precinct.

These sessions, on a range of topics, will be held between Tuesday, August 23 and Saturday, August 27.

They include managing your ancestry DNA results, researching German-speaking families in Europe and using DNA to trace legitimacy.

An online session via Zoom on Wednesday, August 31 will focus on using historic newspapers from home.

All sessions are free but bookings are essential and can be made online at loganlibraries.org/whats-on/

/Public Release. This material from the originating organization/author(s) may be of a point-in-time nature, edited for clarity, style and length. The views and opinions expressed are those of the author(s).View in full here.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.