Spotlight on family history and genealogy

City of Logan residents can take a trip down memory lane during National Family History Month.

Workshops on different topics related to family history and genealogy will be hosted by Logan Libraries.

Logan City Council Local Heritage Specialist Dr Hilda Maclean and guest presenter Michelle Williams will host family history talks and workshops at the Kingston Butter Factory Cultural Precinct.

These sessions, on a range of topics, will be held between Tuesday, August 23 and Saturday, August 27.

They include managing your ancestry DNA results, researching German-speaking families in Europe and using DNA to trace legitimacy.

An online session via Zoom on Wednesday, August 31 will focus on using historic newspapers from home.

All sessions are free but bookings are essential and can be made online at loganlibraries.org/whats-on/