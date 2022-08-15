Strictly’s Helen Skelton: I want to wear nice dresses for once

But the Countryfile TV star and broadcaster can’t wait to swap farmwear for frocks on the BBC dance show – just eight months after giving birth. Helen, 39 – tipped 6/1 second favourite to win behind singer Fleur East at 7/2 – admitted yesterday: “I just wanted to wear nice dresses. I work on farms. I watch cows give birth and stand in wellies.”

“I can’t decide whether it’s the best or worst thing I have ever agreed to. And I haven’t even started yet.

“I can’t dance and I feel sick when I hear the theme tune.

“Literally, I agreed a few days ago. They ask me, can I dance? And I say, ‘No…isn’t the point to go on it to learn to dance?’.”

But Helen, whose eight-year marriage to Leeds Rhinos rugby player Richie Myler ended in April, is confident she can juggle being a mum to Ernie, seven, Louis, five, and baby Elsie with Strictly’s tough regime.