The best buffed M16 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

One of the most underrated buffs in the Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update was to the M16 tactical rifle from Black Ops Cold War. Some players might not have looked past the assault rifle or submachine gun buffs in the update’s patch notes. Those that did, though, would have seen that the M16 got a fairly noticeable buff to its overall damage and its damage multiplier. This has spurred content creators, like WhosImmortal, to try out the M16 and its top loadout in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded.

WhosImmortal recently published a video that goes over the buff to the M16 and why it’s now viable in Season 4. The exact buffs for the M16 were as follows:

Max Damage increased to 42, up from 40

Neck Locational Damage Multiplier increased to 1.21, up from 1.1

Essentially, these buffs will be useful for players using M16s at farther distances and aiming higher up on an enemy. If players do this, they will see a noticeable increase to the M16’s time-to-kill. However, that was never the M16’s true problem after it was originally nerfed last year when Black Ops Cold War was the main game.

The M16’s fire rate simply couldn’t keep up with other ARs in Warzone, leaving players at a disadvantage when using it. With this new damage buff, though, players can kill slightly faster, especially if they use the rifle’s best loadout.

Best M16 loadout in Warzone

Muzzle : Agency Silencer

: Agency Silencer Barrel : 16.3″ Titanium

: 16.3″ Titanium Optic : Axial Arms 3x

: Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel : Field Agent Grip

: Field Agent Grip Magazine: STANAG 60 Rnd

This M16 loadout does a little bit of everything in Warzone. It increases damage range, bullet velocity, recoil control, magazine size, and, most importantly, fire rate. While players won’t be taking enemies down as quickly as they would with something like the KG M40, they’re no longer at a disadvantage for using it. Perhaps with nerfs to other rifles in the upcoming Season 5 update, the M16 could insert itself into the meta.