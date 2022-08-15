Categories
Showbiz

This Morning fans beg ITV bosses to turn shouting children’s mics off ‘Can’t tolerate it’


Swarms of viewers took to Twitter to hit out at the noisy segment, with Lou fuming: “Turn the kids’ mics off #thismorning.” 

Nadia remarked: “OMG, turn off the mics of the kids. Rochelle and Andy haven’t a clue what to do. #ThisMorning.” (sic) 

Sofia commented: “Having to switch off from #ThisMorning today as I can’t tolerate the screaming from these #Viking kids. It’s too hot for this nonsense… @thismorning.” 

Laura raged: “Why on earth would anyone want to listen to someone else’s child shouting their head off during a bizarre interview about ‘living like Vikings’ that the kids seem so have no clue what they’re even talking about? It’s incredibly boring let them go and play! #thismorning.”





