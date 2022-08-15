Tottenham boss Antonio Conte’s message on ‘tripping over’ Thomas Tuchel after Chelsea draw

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has joked he would have ‘tripped over’ Thomas Tuchel if he’d seen the Chelsea boss’ touchline sprint on Sunday afternoon. Both London giants played out a stirring 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge. And, as temperatures rose, so too did tempers between the two managers in their respective dugouts.

Chelsea were the better team against Tottenham for the most part, scoring twice through Kalidou Koulibaly and Reece James.

But Spurs were able to leave their rivals with a point to their name, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Harry Kane both on target for the visitors.

After James’ goal for Chelsea in the 77th minute, Tuchel ran down the touchline in celebration. It also appeared to be a reaction to Conte’s enthusiastic actions after Hojbjerg had drawn his side level.

And the Tottenham boss has now taken to social media to joke he’d have tripped Tuchel over if he’d been looking in the German’s direction.

“Lucky I didn’t see you..making you trip over would have been well deserved,” he joked, accompanying his message with laughing emojis.

It appears Conte was ready to jest despite himself and Tuchel clashing on numerous occasions during the contest.

