UK imports of Norwegian salmon rise as Scottish production slows

The UK market has seen some of its most significant volume growth for Norwegian salmon this year, with imports rising 18% year-on-year to over 35,000 metric tons in the first seven months of 2022 […]
Want to keep reading?
Sign up for a FREE TRIAL to have full access to our articles for 7 days!
Have an account? Log in here:
Enter the email address associated with your account.
We’ll send you instructions to reset your password.
We’ve sent a link to to change your password.
Please check your inbox to reset your password securely and easily.
Source link