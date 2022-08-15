Urgent warning issued to drivers as common mistakes can lead to £7,000 fines

Motorists across the UK will be looking forward to making the most out of the last two weeks of the summer holidays. This might involve exciting road trips or weekend getaways with their kids. However, the joy of spending some quality family time might be ruined by huge fines motorists can receive for making easy mistakes.

Motoring experts have therefore urged drivers to carry out some essential checks that could prevent them from forking out as much as £7,600 in fines.

Experts at Vanarama have created a list of all the vital checks and potential fines that come with them if drivers fail to ensure that their vehicle is safe to drive.

Tyres – potential £2,500 fine:

Drivers must ensure that the tyre tread depth is not below 1.6mm across the central three-quarters of the tyre width.

