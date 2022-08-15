Utah reportedly practicing in loud, humid environment ahead of Florida game in The Swamp

Categories
Utah is doing its best to get ready for The Swamp.

The No. 7 Utes play Florida in Gainesville on Sept. 3. Utah beat writer Josh Furlong shared Monday that Kyle Whittingham’s squad is practicing indoors, trying to make it as loud and humid as possible ahead of the trip to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

The Utes are presumably glad that the game is set for a night kickoff (7 p.m. ET, ESPN), as opposed to playing in the Florida sun. A September night in Gainesville, though, can still be plenty warm and humid.

As Utah is expecting, the Florida home crowd will likely be loud with a top-10 opponent for the first game of the Billy Napier era.

Though Florida is unranked, the oddsmakers have a close betting line. Utah is a 2-point favorite on FanDuel.





