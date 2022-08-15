Watch: Lee Seung Gi Reflects On His Complicated Relationship With Lee Se Young In Teaser For Upcoming Rom-Com

Upcoming drama “Love According to the Law” (literal title) unveiled an interesting teaser!

Based on the hit web novel of the same name, “Love According to the Law” is a romantic comedy about Kim Jung Ho (Lee Seung Gi), a genius former prosecutor-turned-libertine landlord, and Kim Yu Ri (Lee Se Young), the eccentric lawyer that becomes his new tenant. Notably, the drama will mark the reunion of Lee Seung Gi and Lee Se Young, who starred in the hit drama “Hwayugi” together four years ago.

The teaser is in an interview style where Kim Jung Ho answers questions about himself. When asked about his name and job, he confidently replies, “My name is Kim Jung Ho. I run a lease business, and I’m also a web novel writer.” Concerning his nicknames during his school days, he proudly says, “Monster genius, sexy brain, crazy memorist, and face genius (a term that means someone is visually blessed).” The screen switches to Kim Yu Ri, who scoffs, “Hey, are you kidding me?”

However, Kim Jung Ho’s expression changes when he’s asked why he quit being a prosecutor three years ago. With a shake of his head, he simply says, “Pass,” refusing to answer the question.

The next question mentions his unrequited love with Kim Yu Ri. Kim Jung Ho candidly comments, “I thought it’d be fine if I didn’t see her for a long time. But things have started to become difficult again.” He sighs heavily, hinting that his relationship with Kim Yu Ri is a complicated one.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Love According to the Law” premieres on August 29 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

