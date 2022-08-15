What Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and three others have told Man Utd board

A group of Manchester United players have reportedly told the club hierarchy that they must speed up their recruitment of new signings before the transfer window closes. The Red Devils are bottom of the Premier League table following two defeats from their opening two games of the new season.

Many expected United to be one of the busiest clubs over the course of this summer following the disappointment of their previous campaign. However, that has been far from the case despite Erik ten Hag arriving with visions of a complete revamp.

The Old Trafford outfit have welcomed just three new players to their ranks, despite five players leaving. Therefore, several United players have taken it upon themselves to demand that the club increase the tempo regarding incomings, according to The Mirror.

It is reported that Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, captain Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford have now spoken with the higher powers of United about how they ‘need help’ in the form of transfers. They feel that the club are showing a ‘lack of ambition’ by not signing players to deal with ‘glaring holes’ in the squad.